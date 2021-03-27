Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Semtech worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,839 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.