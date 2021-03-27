Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Flagship Pioneering Inc.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,673,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,897,791 shares during the period. Seres Therapeutics comprises about 6.5% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned 16.08% of Seres Therapeutics worth $359,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

