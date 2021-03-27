SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 2,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SESI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 20,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,429. SES Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

About SES Solar

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SES Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit