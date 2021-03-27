SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €4.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 33.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGL stock opened at €5.98 ($7.04) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of €7.52 ($8.85). The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.