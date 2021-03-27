Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases By 294.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, a growth of 294.7% from the February 28th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 353,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.