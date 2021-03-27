Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 88.2%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 15,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Coffee has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a P/E ratio of -492,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 89.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

