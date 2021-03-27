Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Rises By 903.8%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 903.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EFR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 55,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,945. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 130,483 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 51,172 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.