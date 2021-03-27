Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 576.4%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 576.4% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPHBF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

