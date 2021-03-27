Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Increases By 576.4%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 576.4% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,413,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GPHBF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
About G6 Materials
