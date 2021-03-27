Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Decreases By 89.4%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Friday. IGG has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit