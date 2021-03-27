Short Interest in indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Decreases By 85.7%

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPUB remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. indiePub Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

indiePub Entertainment Company Profile

indiePub Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices.

