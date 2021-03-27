Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Declines By 97.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $$32.08 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

