Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Expands By 2,980.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 2,980.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

