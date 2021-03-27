Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 544.7%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 544.7% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EMXC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit