Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 544.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 544.7% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EMXC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $167,000.

