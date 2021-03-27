Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 3,172.5%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 3,172.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,424. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

