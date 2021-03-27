Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Expands By 3,172.5%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, an increase of 3,172.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,424. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit