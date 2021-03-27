Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Expands By 8,000.0%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $3.20 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

