Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Drops By 81.8%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTSIF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 162,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,047. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

