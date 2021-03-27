Short Interest in Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) Rises By 3,700.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MXMTY stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit