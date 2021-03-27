Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Drops By 79.8%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the February 28th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Orora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:ORRAF remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

