Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Drops By 99.5%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OSRAM Licht stock remained flat at $$61.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.65. OSRAM Licht has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit