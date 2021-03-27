Short Interest in OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Drops By 99.5%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OSRAM Licht stock remained flat at $$61.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.65. OSRAM Licht has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

