Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Expands By 1,576.2%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 1,576.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,972. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

