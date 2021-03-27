Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Rises By 933.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 483,823 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. 5,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,420. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

