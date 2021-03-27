Short Interest in Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Grows By 800.0%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Starpharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Starpharma has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

