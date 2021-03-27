Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Grows By 316.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 316.8% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 285.5 days.

STLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.