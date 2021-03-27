Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Grows By 316.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 316.8% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 285.5 days.
STLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile
