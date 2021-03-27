Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Increases By 1,944.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 1,944.1% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $39.51. 2,526,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.49 and a beta of 0.44. Takung Art has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

