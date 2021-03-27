Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 281.3%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 80,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,852. The Coretec Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

