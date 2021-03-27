Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declines By 97.9%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $23.60 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

