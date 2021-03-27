Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Declines By 85.0%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.32. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,206 shares of company stock valued at $162,920. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
