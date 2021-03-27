Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Declines By 85.0%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.32. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

In other Trio-Tech International news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,206 shares of company stock valued at $162,920. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.