Short Interest in TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Increases By 900.0%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.79. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

