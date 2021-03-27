Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 1,218.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 1,218.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.