Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 1,218.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 1,218.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.48. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
