Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) Short Interest Update

Silverlake Axis Ltd (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 2,255.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of Silverlake Axis stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Silverlake Axis has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Silverlake Axis Ltd, an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services to the banking, insurance, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries. Its products include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake digital banking MÃ-BIUS open banking platforms, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions; IntelliSuite solutions; NowSuite solutions; and digital identity and security software solutions.

