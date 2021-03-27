Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0443 on Major Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $120,124.91 and approximately $319.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00037640 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,710,703 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

