Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research firms have commented on SLP. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at $349,714,178.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

