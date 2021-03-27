Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SUIC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 23,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.
About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.