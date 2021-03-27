Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 292.9% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUIC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 23,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,463. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.