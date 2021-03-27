Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Reduced by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 100.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Slack Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Slack Technologies by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,935.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.37. 4,348,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,007. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

