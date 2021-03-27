Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNMRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.