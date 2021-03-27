Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.0 days.

SEYMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $$19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

