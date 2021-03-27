South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS Declares Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:SJIU)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9062 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SJIU opened at $38.69 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Jersey Industries Inc

