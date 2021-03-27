SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

