SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit