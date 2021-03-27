Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 757.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,026,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPMTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 126,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
