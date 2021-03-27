Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 113,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,258. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

