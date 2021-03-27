Spruce Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20.

SPRB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,306,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

