Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 346.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,102 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 756.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 430,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. III Capital Management boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 68,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $91.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,036 shares of company stock worth $113,390,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

