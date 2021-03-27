Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 259,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,079,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

