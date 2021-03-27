Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 55,125 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,125 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,043 shares of company stock worth $181,439,976 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Shares of SNOW opened at $235.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.