St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $367.45

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.45 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 177,545 shares changing hands.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.45. The firm has a market cap of £888.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is presently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

