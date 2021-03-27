SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $81,262.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00645675 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

