Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 394,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,845 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

