stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $313.90 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $1,663.62 or 0.02965096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $313.90 million and $320,903.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 188,688 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

