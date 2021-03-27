Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUOPY. Citigroup upgraded Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

