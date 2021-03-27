SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 890,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Caleres comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,030. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

